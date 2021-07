Articles

To understand the connection between human activity and a type of tumorlike disease called growth anomalies (GAs) researchers have started using an emerging molecular profiling method to identify 18 small molecules that promise to help them better understand the series of molecular reactions that lead to the disease.

