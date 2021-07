Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 09 July 2021 21:13 Hits: 5

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) this week issued an order stopping the sale of a disinfectant that the Trump administration granted emergency authorization to combat COVID-19.The agency said in a news release Thursday that its...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/562325-epa-nixes-sales-of-covid-19-disinfectant-authorized-under-trump