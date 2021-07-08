Repurposed drugs present new strategy for treating COVID-19

Articles

Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021

Researchers have identified repurposed drugs for COVID-19 treatment through virtual screening and cell-based assays. The team suggested the strategy for virtual screening with greatly reduced false positives by incorporating pre-docking filtering based on shape similarity and post-docking filtering based on interaction similarity. This strategy will help develop therapeutic medications for COVID-19 and other antiviral diseases more rapidly.

