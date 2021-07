Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021 17:53 Hits: 3

As atmospheric concentrations of carbon dioxide continue to rise, we are putting future generations at risk of having to deal with a massive carbon debt. Researchers are calling for immediate action to establish responsibility for carbon debt by implementing carbon removal obligations, for example, during the upcoming revision of the EU Emissions Trading Scheme.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210708135359.htm