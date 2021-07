Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021 21:03 Hits: 6

Are new nickelate superconductors close kin to the original high-temperature superconductors, the cuprates? The first study of their magnetic properties says the answer is yes. Scientists have found important similarities but also subtle differences between the two.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210708170340.htm