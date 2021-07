Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021 22:59 Hits: 7

Expeditions to a remote area of Yukon, Canada, have uncovered a 120-million-year-long geological record of a time when land plants and complex animals first evolved and ocean oxygen levels began to approach those in the modern world.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210708185945.htm