Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 09 July 2021 02:50 Hits: 6

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry will visit Moscow to speak to officials next week about “global climate ambition.” The trip will take place from July 12-15, the State Department said in a short announcement. It comes as the two nations are...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/562199-john-kerry-to-visit-moscow-officials-to-discuss-global-climate