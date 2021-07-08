The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Potential marker for success of immunotherapy in the treatment of lung cancer

Category: Environment Hits: 11

Lung cancer has the highest mortality rate of all cancers, and treatment options are extremely limited, especially for patients with oncogenic mutations in the KRAS gene. Some patients respond very well to treatment with immune checkpoint inhibitors while it is completely ineffective in others. A research group identified a potential marker for the success of immunotherapy in lung cancer patients and explained the underlying molecular processes.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210708103644.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version