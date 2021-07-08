EPA Ready to Support FEMA, State Efforts on Tropical Storm Elsa

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021 04:00 Hits: 10

ATLANTA (July 8, 2021) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has an organized emergency response program for responding to man-made and natural disasters and is positioned to support the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), state, local, and tribal partners in response to Tropical Storm Elsa.

EPA headquarters emergency operations center is monitoring the storm closely and preparing to activate in order to support states and regions affected by the storm.

EPA’s Region 4 headquarters office in Atlanta is taking action to ensure that Superfund sites are secured in advance of the storm, to assist public drinking water system rapid assessments, and to seamlessly integrate emergency response activities with coastal southeastern states and other federal response agencies.

EPA supports hurricane preparedness and response in several ways, including:

Addressing Fuel Shortages: The Clean Air Act allows EPA Administrator Michael Regan, in consultation with the Department of Energy, to waive certain fuel requirements to address shortages that occur as a result of the storm. If Administrator Regan determines that extreme and unusual fuel supply circumstances exist in a state or region as a result of the hurricane, a temporary waiver can help ensure an adequate supply of fuel is available in the affected area, particularly for emergency vehicles. EPA has an experienced team standing by to expedite handling of any fuel waiver requests by the states.

Monitoring Public Water Systems: Water systems can be severely impacted during hurricanes due to storm surge, flooding, or loss of power. We are in contact with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Georgia Environmental Protection Division as they assess the damage. If requested, EPA can assist the state with conducting damage assessments of both drinking water and wastewater systems to identify impacts to critical assets and assist in the recovery.

Securing Superfund Sites: EPA assesses conditions at the National Priorities List (NPL) Superfund sites in the storm’s pathway, and tasks each Superfund NPL remedial site manager to assess conditions and make on-site preparations for high winds and heavy rainfall. Following the storm and receding floodwaters, EPA conducts rapid assessments to identify damage at sites and initiate cleanup plans if necessary. In addition, freeboard for lagoons or ponds is increased to accommodate forecasted rainfall if possible.

Assessing Conditions at Major Industrial Facilities: EPA assesses conditions at the major industrial facilities in the storm’s pathway to identify potential impacts and countermeasures. Following the storm and receding floodwaters, spills and releases meeting or exceeding reportable quantities are reported to the National Response Center. The NRC notifies US Coast Guard or EPA based on preapproved jurisdiction boundaries. EPA conducts follow up inspections and damage assessments in response to reports within EPA jurisdiction based on the size and nature of the incident.

For additional information on EPA’s fuel waivers, please visit: www.epa.gov/enforcement/fuel-waivers .

EPA’s central hub for disaster and hurricane information is available at https://www.epa.gov/hurricanes .

For information on EPA's emergency response capabilities, please visit https://www.epa.gov/emergency-response .

For information on FEMA's hurricane preparedness guidance, please visit https://www.ready.gov/hurricanes . For more updates on Tropical Storm Elsa, follow the agency on Twitter @EPA .

For more information on preparing for floods, visit https://www.epa.gov/natural-disasters/flooding .

