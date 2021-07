Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 07 July 2021 18:33 Hits: 4

Rhode Island is seeing a mysterious increase in the number of Atlantic Sea Nettle jellyfish along the state’s coast, according to its Division of Fish and Wildlife Outdoor Education.In a Facebook post published Tuesday, the department said the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/561900-thousands-of-jellyfish-gathering-along-rhode-island-coast