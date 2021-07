Articles

While touting his infrastructure plan in Illinois on Wednesday, President Biden poked fun at Sen. Ron Johnson’s (R-Wis.) reported remarks downplaying the dangers of climate change.The president, speaking at McHenry County College in...

