Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 07 July 2021 19:33 Hits: 6

More than 75 major U.S. companies including Apple, Google, Lyft and Salesforce signed a letter circulated Wednesday urging Congress to adopt a federal clean electricity standard.In the letter, signers urged the federal government adopt a standard...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/561929-more-than-75-companies-ask-congress-to-pass-clean-electricity