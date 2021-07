Articles

Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials are asking people to avoid fishing along part of the Colorado River due to warmer water temperatures, low flow, and sediment buildup.The agency made the voluntary ban effective on Wednesday, and it...

