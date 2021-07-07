12 Million Lead Pipes May Deliver Water to Homes in Every State: As Most States Fail to Track Location, Tally Could Rise

Category: Environment Hits: 12
WASHINGTON – All 50 states have lead pipes carrying drinking water to as many as 22 million people, and potentially to millions more, who may not suspect their tap water could be contaminated with lead. NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) today released a national survey of lead service lines – the lead pipes that carry water from water mains under the street to homes – that found as many as 12.8 million lead pipes are connected to residences. There is no safe level of lead, which causes irreversible harm, particularly to children.
“Drinking water won’t be safe until the country pulls the millions of lead pipes out of the ground found in every state,” said Erik D. Olson, senior strategic director for health at NRDC. “President Biden’s American Jobs Plan is a historic opportunity to fix the nation’s lead pipe crisis. Removing lead pipes will improve health and create jobs, starting in low-income communities and communities of color with the highest rates of lead exposure.”
NRDC collected data through a survey of all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Since most states have failed to complete such surveys, NRDC warned the 12.8 million number could be a low estimate, while noting its data indicate an increase of 3.5 million more than the EPA’s claim of 9.3 million lead pipes earlier this year. The survey found that 40 states either fail to track or could not provide an estimate of the number of lead pipes in the ground statewide. For those states, NRDC relied upon a 2016 voluntary industry survey that federal auditors called a “lower bound estimate” of the number of lead lines.
“Most states are failing to track lead pipes in the first place,” said Alexandra Stubblefield, a research assistant with NRDC who led the survey project. “There could be more than 12 million lead pipes in the country, but in most cases, we just don’t know where they are because so many states and water utilities are willfully ignoring the need to locate those pipes.”
Data confirm most states do not know where their lead pipes are located:
Flint, Michigan’s water crisis, the result of massive lead contamination of its drinking water, provided the nation and the world a glimpse into the frailty of aging water infrastructure in Flint and beyond. President Biden’s American Jobs Plan (AJP) would help every community in the nation remove its lead pipes, by providing $45 billion to states to pull lead pipes out of the ground – while creating good-paying jobs – and help to eliminate the public health disaster of lead-contaminated drinking water. Biden’s AJP would create a comprehensive package of strategic investment that addresses critical priorities, like improving the nation’s failing water infrastructure, and climate action in a moment where the nation urgently needs both.
Lead Pipes are Widespread and Found in Every State
