Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021 18:07 Hits: 7

Finland's Arctic Lapland region has experienced a record heatwave, reaching 92.5 degrees Fahrenheit, its hottest temperature in more than a century.The record-breaking temperature was recorded on Monday by the Finnish Meteorological...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/europe/561692-record-heatwave-hits-finlands-arctic-lapland