Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 05 July 2021 15:39 Hits: 6

In a new study, researchers show that a single dose of psilocybin given to mice prompted an immediate and long-lasting increase in connections between neurons. The findings are published July 5 in the journal Neuron.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210705113923.htm