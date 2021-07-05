Global BECCS potential is largely constrained by sustainable irrigation

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 05 July 2021 15:39 Hits: 8

Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage (BECCS), a negative emission technology, has been considered inevitable to achieve the 2°C or 1.5°C climate goal. Although numerous studies have been conducted, the effect of irrigation remains largely unexplored when taking water use sustainability into consideration. A new study finds that although unlimited irrigation could increase the global BECCS potential by 60-71% by the end of this century, sustainably constrained irrigation would increase it only 5-6%.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210705113927.htm