Drug dissolved net-like structures in airways of severely ill COVID-19 patients

When researchers in Sweden performed advanced analyses of sputum from the airways of severely ill COVID-19 patients, they found high levels of neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs). It is already a known fact that NETs can contribute to sputum thickness, severe sepsis-like inflammation and thrombosis. After being treated with an already existing drug, the NETs were dissolved and patients improved.

