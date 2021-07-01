The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Study identifies risk factors for severe COVID-19 in individuals with sickle cell disease

Category: Environment Hits: 1

New research finds that certain factors, such as a history of severe pain episodes and coexisting organ conditions, increase the risk of severe COVID-19 illness, including hospitalization, in individuals living with sickle cell disease (SCD). According to researchers, the study results underscore the need for COVID-19 risk reduction strategies and vaccination for this medically vulnerable population.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210701120659.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version