Articles

Category: Environment Published on Sunday, 04 July 2021 21:27 Hits: 5

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) on Sunday denounced as "absolutely unacceptable" the scores of deaths in her state as a result of the recent record-setting heat wave in the Pacific Northwest.During an appearance on CBS’s "Face The Nation,"...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/561538-oregon-governor-heat-wave-death-toll-absolutely-unacceptable