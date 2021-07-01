The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Using AI to predict 3D printing processes

Category: Environment Hits: 4

Metal additive manufacturing (AM) experiments are slow and expensive. Engineers are using physics-informed neural networks to predict the outcomes of complex processes involved in AM. The team trained the model on supercomputers using experimental and simulated data. They recreated the dynamics of two benchmark experiments in metal AM. The method could lead to fast prediction tools for AM in the future.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210701140913.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version