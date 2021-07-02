The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Solar hydrogen for Antarctica: Advantages of thermally coupled approach

Their conclusion: in extremely cold regions, it can be considerably more efficient to attach the PV modules directly to the electrolyser, i.e. to thermally couple them. This is because the waste heat from the PV modules increases the efficiency of electrolysis in this environment. The results of this study are also relevant for other cold regions on Earth, such as Alaska, Canada, and high mountain regions, for example. In these places, solar hydrogen could replace fossil fuels such as oil and petrol.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210702154330.htm

