Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 03 July 2021 14:32 Hits: 8

An overwhelming mudslide that took down dozens of houses and buildings in a town southwest of Tokyo on Saturday has left an estimated 19 people missing, with the possibility of dozens of others unaccounted for as officials continue their...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/asia-pacific/561461-japan-mudslide-leaves-at-least-19-people-missing