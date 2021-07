Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 03 July 2021

Antarctica logged a new high temperature record of 64.94 degrees Fahrenheit (18.3 Celsius) in 2020, scientists with the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) confirmed this week.The temperature, which was reported on Feb. 6, 2020, and...

