Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 02 July 2021 15:08 Hits: 5

Elsa became the first hurricane of the Atlantic season as it moved through the Caribbean on Friday.Elsa strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane in Barbados and will continue to move through the Caribbean and potentially heading toward Florida, The...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/561318-elsa-strengthens-into-first-hurricane-of-atlantic-season