EPA to Hold Methane Detection Technology Virtual Workshop

WASHINGTON (July 1, 2021) — EPA will hold a virtual public workshop August 23 and 24, 2021 to hear perspectives on innovative technologies that could be used to detect methane emissions from the oil and natural gas industry. The workshop is part of the Agency’s broad public outreach effort to gather stakeholder input on reducing methane and other harmful pollutants from new and existing sources in the oil and natural gas industry. Numerous speakers at EPA’s public listening sessions raised questions about the potential use of advanced methane detection technologies in EPA’s upcoming oil and gas regulations.

Nearly one-third of the warming due to greenhouse gases observed today is attributable to methane emitted since the industrial revolution, and the oil and gas industry is the largest human-caused source of methane pollution in the U.S. As directed by President Biden’s executive order, “Protecting Public Health and the Environment and Restoring Science to Tackle the Climate Crisis,” EPA is considering strengthening existing requirements for new, modified and reconstructed oil and gas sources, and proposing new requirements to reduce methane pollution from existing oil and gas sources nationwide.

The August virtual workshop will focus on methane-sensing technologies that are not currently approved for use in EPA’s New Source Performance Standards for the oil and natural gas industry, and how those applications could be applied in the oil and gas sector. The Agency is seeking presenters for the workshop who have used or evaluated these technologies to identify methane leaks. In addition, EPA will provide technology vendors the opportunity to present their technology to the public as part of the workshop through a virtual “exhibit hall” that focuses on technology capability, applicability and data quality. EPA’s state, local and Tribal regulatory partners, along with members of the public are encouraged to attend the workshop and will have an opportunity to submit questions for the panelists.

To submit a presentation abstract, or to register to attend the workshop, visit: https://www.epa.gov/controlling-air-pollution-oil-and-natural-gas-industry/epa-methane-detection-technology-workshop Abstracts are due by July 16, 2021. You may register to attend the workshop until August 18, 2021.