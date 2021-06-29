The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

A new class of functional elements in the human genome?

Category: Environment Hits: 8

When regions of the human genome where the DNA can fold into unusual three-dimensional structures called G-quadruplexes (G4s) are located in regulatory sequences or other functional, but non-protein coding, regions of the genome, they are maintained by selection, are more common, and their unusual structures are more stable. Together, these lines of evidence suggest that G4 elements should be added to the list of functional elements of the genome.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210629134330.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version