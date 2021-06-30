The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Digging into the molecules of fossilized dinosaur eggshells

Dinosaurs roamed the Earth more than 65 million years ago, and paleontologists and amateur fossil hunters are still unearthing traces of them today. The minerals in fossilized eggs and shell fragments provide snapshots into these creatures' early lives, as well as their fossilization processes. Now, researchers have analyzed the molecular makeup of fossilized dinosaur eggshells from Mexico, finding nine amino acids and evidence of ancient protein structures.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210630125423.htm

