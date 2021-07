Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 30 June 2021 21:54 Hits: 12

President Biden on Wednesday eliminated three Trump-era rules governing climate change, finance and employment discrimination claims, signing Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolutions passed by the House and Senate to get rid of the rules."I'm...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/560991-biden-nixes-trump-rules-on-methane-emissions-lending-employment