Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 30 June 2021 21:58 Hits: 10

A lobbyist for ExxonMobil conceded the energy giant “aggressively [fought] against some of the science” behind climate change and describes their work against climate efforts with “shadow groups” in undercover footage filmed by an activist group...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/561009-exxon-lobbyist-concedes-fight-against-some-of-the-science-in-secret