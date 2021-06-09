The Dangerous Keystone XL Tar Sands Project is Finally Dead

WASHINGTON – TC Energy reportedly will announce it is canceling the controversial Keystone XL tar sands pipeline, putting an end to a fossil fuel project that endangered waterways, communities and the climate, which President Biden denied a key permit for on his first day in office.

The following is a statement from Anthony Swift, director of the Canada Project at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“This is a fantastic day for clean water, safe communities and our climate. The era of building fossil fuel pipelines without scrutiny of their potential impact on climate change and on local communities is over. Keystone XL was a terrible idea from the start. It‘s time to accelerate our transition to the clean energy sources that will power a prosperous future.”

