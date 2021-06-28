EPA Approves Cleanup Plan for GM Delco Plant 5 in Kokomo, Indiana

News Releases from Region 05

CHICAGO (June 28, 2021) –U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved the final cleanup plan for the former GM Delco Plant 5, at 1723 N. Washington St. in Kokomo, Indiana. The plan outlines cleanup activities to address high concentrations of trichloroethene or TCE, a volatile organic compound, in soil and groundwater at the site.

The cleanup involves stabilizing and solidifying contaminants in-place to prevent them from leaching into the environment. The groundwater will be monitored to confirm that the cleanup is effective. EPA has also set restrictions on the future use of the property to protect human health and the environment.

General Motors assembled and tested circuit boards at the plant from 1953 until it closed in 1991.

For more information on the cleanup plan including EPA’s response to public comments, visit:

https://www.epa.gov/hwcorrectiveactionsites/kokomo-indiana .