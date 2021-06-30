The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

U.S. EPA to resume sampling and soil cleanup at the Old American Zinc Plant Superfund site in Fairmont City, Illinois

The agency will hold an open-air availability session on July 7 to discuss the upcoming cleanup and sampling

06/30/2021

CHICAGO (June 30, 2021) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will hold an open-air, socially-distant availability session on Wednesday, July 7, to answer questions about the cleanup and sampling activities that will begin this summer at the Old American Zinc Plant Superfund site in Fairmont City, Illinois. U.S. EPA is also accepting access agreements from residents who have not had their property sampled.

Cleanup will primarily take place at residential properties that were sampled last year and found to have elevated levels of lead, arsenic, cadmium, and zinc. U.S. EPA representatives will contact property owners where elevated levels of contamination were identified to schedule discussions about soil cleanup and landscaping restoration. U.S. EPA will also resume soil sampling at properties in late summer or early fall. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will conduct the cleanup with U.S. EPA oversight.  

Information on the availability session:

When:            Wednesday, July 7

Where:           Village Park Pavillion
                          2601 N 41st Street
                          Fairmont City, Illinois 62201

Time:             4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

To learn more, visit: www.epa.gov/superfund/old-american-zinc[1].

