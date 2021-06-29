The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Growing 'metallic wood' to new heights

Category: Environment Hits: 11

Penn Engineers' 'metallic wood' gets its useful properties and name from a key structural feature of its natural counterpart: porosity. As a lattice of nanoscale nickel struts, metallic wood is full of cell-sized pores that radically decrease its density without sacrificing strength. They have now solved a major problem preventing metallic wood from being manufactured at meaningful sizes: eliminating 'inverted cracks,' a kind of defect that has plagued similar materials for decades.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210629191724.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version