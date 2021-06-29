Growing 'metallic wood' to new heights

Category: Environment Hits: 11Penn Engineers' 'metallic wood' gets its useful properties and name from a key structural feature of its natural counterpart: porosity. As a lattice of nanoscale nickel struts, metallic wood is full of cell-sized pores that radically decrease its density without sacrificing strength. They have now solved a major problem preventing metallic wood from being manufactured at meaningful sizes: eliminating 'inverted cracks,' a kind of defect that has plagued similar materials for decades.
Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210629191724.htm