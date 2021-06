Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 28 June 2021 09:26 Hits: 20

Scientists have been exploring the cause of the planet's rising temperature since the 20th century. Climate change skeptics say that human-caused CO2 emissions don't have an effect. DW takes a look at the facts.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/fact-check-is-global-warming-merely-a-natural-cycle/a-57831350?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss