Published on Monday, 28 June 2021

A newly developed tool predicts the biological activity of chemical compounds, key information to evaluate their therapeutic potential. Using artificial neural networks, scientists have inferred experimental data for a million compounds and have developed a package of programs to make estimates for any type of molecule.

