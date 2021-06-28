The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Overnight Energy: White House says bipartisan deal will get rid of all lead pipes | House panel draft proposal includes $15.6B increase in Interior funds | Green groups shift energy to reconciliation package

Category: Environment Hits: 5

Overnight Energy: White House says bipartisan deal will get rid of all lead pipes | House panel draft proposal includes $15.6B increase in Interior funds | Green groups shift energy to reconciliation package MONDAY AGAIN! Welcome to Overnight Energy, your source for the day’s energy and environment news.Please send tips and comments to Rachel Frazin at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Follow her on Twitter: @RachelFrazin . Reach Zack Budryk at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/overnights/560615-overnight-energy-white-house-says-bipartisan-deal-will

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version