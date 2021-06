Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 25 June 2021 19:56 Hits: 4

A new electrode that could free up 20% more light from organic light-emitting diodes has been developed. It could help extend the battery life of smartphones and laptops, or make next-gen televisions and displays much more energy efficient.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210625155623.htm