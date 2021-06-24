The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Artificial intelligence breakthrough gives longer advance warning of ozone issues

Category: Environment Hits: 2

Ozone levels in the earth's troposphere (the lowest level of our atmosphere) can now be forecasted with accuracy up to two weeks in advance, a remarkable improvement over current systems that can accurately predict ozone levels only three days ahead. The new artificial intelligence system could lead to improved ways to control high ozone problems and even contribute to solutions for climate change issues.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210624170846.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version