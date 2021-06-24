Artificial intelligence breakthrough gives longer advance warning of ozone issues

Articles

Published on Thursday, 24 June 2021

Ozone levels in the earth's troposphere (the lowest level of our atmosphere) can now be forecasted with accuracy up to two weeks in advance, a remarkable improvement over current systems that can accurately predict ozone levels only three days ahead. The new artificial intelligence system could lead to improved ways to control high ozone problems and even contribute to solutions for climate change issues.

