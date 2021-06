Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 25 June 2021 14:05 Hits: 2

A new study could help scientists mitigate the future spread of zoonotic and livestock diseases caused by existing viruses. Researchers have used a form or artificial intelligence (AI) called machine-learning to predict more than 20,000 unknown associations between known viruses and susceptible mammalian species.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210625100511.htm