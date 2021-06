Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 24 June 2021 17:18 Hits: 2

The Senate on Thursday passed bipartisan legislation aimed at granting farms access to carbon offset markets by a 92-8 vote.The Growing Climate Solutions Act, introduced by Sens. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) and Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), next heads to the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/equilibrium-sustainability/560073-bipartisan-agriculture-climate-bill-clears-senate