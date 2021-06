Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 24 June 2021 15:43 Hits: 7

Using an unusually well-preserved subfossil jawbone, a team of researchers has sequenced for the first time the nuclear genome of the koala lemur (Megaladapis edwardsi), one of the largest of the 17 or so giant lemur species that went extinct on the island of Madagascar between about 500 and 2,000 years ago.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210624114340.htm