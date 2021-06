Articles

Published on Thursday, 24 June 2021

When the summer sun blazes on a hot city street, our first reaction is to flee to a shady spot protected by a building or tree. A new study is the first to calculate exactly how much these shaded areas help lower the temperature and reduce the 'urban heat island' effect.

