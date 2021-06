Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 24 June 2021 15:44 Hits: 6

Our planet's strongest ocean current, which circulates around Antarctica, plays a major role in determining the transport of heat, salt and nutrients in the ocean. An international research team led by the Alfred Wegener Institute has now evaluated sediment samples from the Drake Passage.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210624114407.htm