Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 24 June 2021 17:55 Hits: 5

While invasive zebra mussels consume small plant-like organisms called phytoplankton, researchers discovered during a long-term study that zebra mussels can actually increase Microcystis, a type of phytoplankton known as 'blue-green algae' or cyanobacteria, that forms harmful floating blooms.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210624135534.htm