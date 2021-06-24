The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Membrane proteins of bacteria and humans show surprising similarities

The cells of simple organisms, such as bacteria, as well as human cells are surrounded by a membrane, which fulfills various tasks including protecting the cell from stress. Researchers have now discovered that a membrane protein found in bacteria has a similar structure and function as a group of proteins that are responsible for remodeling and rebuilding the cell membrane in humans. No connection between the two protein groups was known before.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210624135540.htm

