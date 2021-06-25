The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

'Dragon man' fossil may replace Neanderthals as our closest relative

Category: Environment Hits: 8

A near-perfectly preserved ancient human fossil known as the Harbin cranium sits in the Geoscience Museum in Hebei GEO University. The largest of Homo skulls, scientists now say this skull represents a newly discovered human species named Homo longi or 'Dragon Man.' Their findings suggest that the Homo longi lineage may be our closest relatives -- and may reshape our understanding of human evolution.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210625120419.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version