Environmental impact of hydrofracking vs. conventional gas/oil drilling: Research shows the differences may be minimal

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 25 June 2021 21:31 Hits: 11

Researchers have developed a new machine learning technique to holistically assess water quality data in order to detect groundwater samples likely impacted by recent methane leakage during oil and gas production. Using that model, the team concluded that unconventional drilling methods like hydraulic fracturing do not necessarily incur more environmental problems than conventional oil and gas drilling.

