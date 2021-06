Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 25 June 2021 15:03 Hits: 5

The Supreme Court in a Friday decision upheld waivers granted to three oil refineries that exempted them from requirements to blend biofuels into their products. In its 6-3 ruling, the court reversed a 10th Circuit decision that vacated...

