EPA Issues Order to Seal Shield, LLC in Orlando, Florida to Stop Selling Unregistered Pesticides and a Misbranded Pesticide Device

ATLANTA (June 24, 2021) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) today issued a second Stop Sale, Use, or Removal Order (SSURO) to Seal Shield, LLC (Seal Shield) in Orlando, Florida, requiring the company to immediately halt the sale/distribution of unregistered pesticides and a misbranded pesticide device. EPA issued a SSURO to Seal Shield for similar Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) violations in April 2020.

“Unregistered pesticides can pose a serious risk to human health. EPA is committed to ensuring that pesticides sold to citizens, businesses and governmental agencies are safe and effective.,” said Acting EPA Region 4 Administrator John Blevins. “It is critical that companies follow federal pesticide laws to protect human health.”

The SSURO is being issued to Seal Shield because it is making unqualified public health claims for certain products it sells. Seal Shield is making public health claims that its products prevent infections and protects patients and healthcare workers from hospital acquired infections. In order for Seal Shield to make these claims, the products would need to be registered under FIFRA. These products include, but are not limited to keyboards, computer mice and screen protectors.

The SSURO further requires Seal Shield to stop the sale and distribution of the pesticide device, the ElectroClave UV-C Disinfection System, because Seal Shield is making claims on its website in connection with sales of the device that the device is recommended or endorsed by EPA. Under FIFRA, any statement directly or indirectly implying that a pesticide or a device is recommended or endorsed by any agency of the Federal Government is false and misleading, and the pesticide or device is considered to be misbranded. EPA does not recommend or endorse pesticide devices.

While pesticide devices are not required to be registered, they must be in compliance with certain other requirements of FIFRA including requirements pertaining to labeling. For additional information about pesticides, visit: http://www.epa.gov/pesticides/ .